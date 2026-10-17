PDP Cross River State Chairman Venatius Ikem resigned with immediate effect, pointing to alleged deep divisions within the party

Ikem warned that unresolved internal tensions risked undermining the loyalty and sacrifices of many party members ahead of elections

The outgoing chairman hinted at a new political direction without naming the individuals or factions he held responsible

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Calabar, Cross River State - The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect, describing the internal state of the party as a "crisis of direction and leadership coherence."

As reported by Vanguard on Friday, October 16, 2026, the resignation comes ahead of the 2027 elections.

Venatius Ikem resigns as Cross River PDP chairman, citing a crisis of direction and leadership coherence within the party. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Ikem, a lawyer from Obudu, addressed his resignation letter to the party's National Secretary at Wadata House in Abuja, with a copy sent to the Cross River State Secretary. In it, he said he could "no longer effectively serve in this position" under conditions that "increasingly challenge the principles, cohesion, and sense of purpose" of the party.

He described the choice as "exceptionally difficult" but one he arrived at after "deep introspection."

2027 election: Why Ikem left PDP

The former chairman said the party's internal dynamics had made it increasingly hard to align his duties with the direction leadership was taking.

Ikem wrote, according to Leadership:

"As we enter a critical electoral season, I have found it increasingly difficult to reconcile my responsibilities as State Chairman with the prevailing internal dynamics and divergent positions that continue to weaken the party's ability to pursue a clear and united course," he wrote.

He added that these unresolved tensions had "significantly diminished the effectiveness of the Party" and, if left unaddressed, risked eroding the contributions of dedicated members across the state.

Ikem did not name specific individuals or factions he blamed for the divisions, nor did he reveal where his political loyalties would shift following his exit. He did, however, signal a change in direction, saying he had reached "a moment where a clearer vision and a new pathway are necessary, both for myself and for those who have entrusted me with their confidence."

Ikem thanks PDP leaders after resignation

Despite his frustrations, Ikem used the letter to express gratitude for the five years he spent leading the party in Cross River State, calling it "a privilege to work with dedicated leaders, members, and supporters."

He specifically recognised Senator Sandy Onor and Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe for their support during difficult stretches of his tenure. He also acknowledged Nyesom Wike, the party's national leader and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying his contributions to the party's collective work "remains indelible and worthy of recognition."

The people of Obudu, his home constituency, also received a special mention for their "unwavering faith, loyalty, and commitment over the years."

"As I step away from this position, I remain committed to the progress, stability, and development of Cross River State and our nation," he said, wishing the PDP "every success in its future endeavours."

His departure leaves a leadership gap in the party's Cross River structure with elections approaching, adding to growing uncertainty about the party's footing in the state.

A picture of the PDP chairman who resigned can be viewed below via the X post:

Read more on PDP crisis

Solution to prolonged PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The PDP chieftain spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng