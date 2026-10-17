2027 Election: PDP Chairman Ikem Resigns, Gives Reason
- PDP Cross River State Chairman Venatius Ikem resigned with immediate effect, pointing to alleged deep divisions within the party
- Ikem warned that unresolved internal tensions risked undermining the loyalty and sacrifices of many party members ahead of elections
- The outgoing chairman hinted at a new political direction without naming the individuals or factions he held responsible
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Calabar, Cross River State - The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect, describing the internal state of the party as a "crisis of direction and leadership coherence."
As reported by Vanguard on Friday, October 16, 2026, the resignation comes ahead of the 2027 elections.
Ikem, a lawyer from Obudu, addressed his resignation letter to the party's National Secretary at Wadata House in Abuja, with a copy sent to the Cross River State Secretary. In it, he said he could "no longer effectively serve in this position" under conditions that "increasingly challenge the principles, cohesion, and sense of purpose" of the party.
He described the choice as "exceptionally difficult" but one he arrived at after "deep introspection."
2027 election: Why Ikem left PDP
The former chairman said the party's internal dynamics had made it increasingly hard to align his duties with the direction leadership was taking.
Ikem wrote, according to Leadership:
"As we enter a critical electoral season, I have found it increasingly difficult to reconcile my responsibilities as State Chairman with the prevailing internal dynamics and divergent positions that continue to weaken the party's ability to pursue a clear and united course," he wrote.
He added that these unresolved tensions had "significantly diminished the effectiveness of the Party" and, if left unaddressed, risked eroding the contributions of dedicated members across the state.
Ikem did not name specific individuals or factions he blamed for the divisions, nor did he reveal where his political loyalties would shift following his exit. He did, however, signal a change in direction, saying he had reached "a moment where a clearer vision and a new pathway are necessary, both for myself and for those who have entrusted me with their confidence."
Ikem thanks PDP leaders after resignation
Despite his frustrations, Ikem used the letter to express gratitude for the five years he spent leading the party in Cross River State, calling it "a privilege to work with dedicated leaders, members, and supporters."
He specifically recognised Senator Sandy Onor and Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe for their support during difficult stretches of his tenure. He also acknowledged Nyesom Wike, the party's national leader and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying his contributions to the party's collective work "remains indelible and worthy of recognition."
The people of Obudu, his home constituency, also received a special mention for their "unwavering faith, loyalty, and commitment over the years."
"As I step away from this position, I remain committed to the progress, stability, and development of Cross River State and our nation," he said, wishing the PDP "every success in its future endeavours."
His departure leaves a leadership gap in the party's Cross River structure with elections approaching, adding to growing uncertainty about the party's footing in the state.
A picture of the PDP chairman who resigned can be viewed below via the X post:
Read more on PDP crisis
- Saraki explains why PDP’s national convention should be suspended, proposes solution
- ‘He is Wike’s man’: Ex-aide to PDP national chair slams Saraki over call to suspend convention
Solution to prolonged PDP crisis
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.
The PDP chieftain spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.