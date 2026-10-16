Wizkid posted a cryptic old Nollywood image on his story with no caption amid the online storm surrounding Davido

Fans traced the clip to a hilarious Mr Ibu and Francis Odega scene that many felt perfectly captured the moment

DJ Tunez, Wizkid's official DJ, reacted to the meme with the same iconic line from the Nollywood video

Wizkid has set the internet buzzing after posting a wordless Nollywood image on his story at the exact moment Nigerians were dragging his longtime rival Davido over a political controversy.

The post left many followers scratching their heads at first, as the Afrobeats superstar offered zero context alongside the old picture.

Wizkid’s latest online move draws attention as Nigerians drag Davido over APC saga. Credit: @davido, @Wizkid

Source: Instagram

However, fans quickly got to work and tracked down the original Nollywood scene it was pulled from, and it turned out to be comedy gold.

Mr Ibu and Francis steal the show

The clip features the late comedian Mr Ibu and his co-star Francis, who are shown desperately pleading with their boss not to fire them from a bank.

Their argument? "E never reach like that... you know we are brothers from the same village! If you sack us now, people will say you are very wicked."

The timing of Wizkid's post, given what was unfolding around Davido online, was not lost on fans.

Even Wizkid's official DJ, DJ Tunez, jumped into the comments section with the same line from the scene, writing "E Never Reach Like That!" confirming that the inside joke had landed exactly as intended.

Davido's APC controversy explained

The meme landed amid a wave of criticism aimed at Davido on Nigerian social media.

The drama centred on political developments involving his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and the All Progressives Congress.

Wizkid posts hilarious meme amid heated online debate over Davido and APC. Credit: @wizkid

Source: Instagram

Online commentators and critics dug up old tweets and past statements in which Davido had distanced himself and his family from the APC and spoken critically about Nigerian politics.

With those statements now circulating again, public figures including VeryDarkMan (VDM) accused the singer of hypocrisy, arguing that his family's political positions directly contradicted what he had said publicly.

Many social media users echoed the same sentiment, claiming his political engagement was driven more by personal interest than by principle.

Wizkid did not say a single word, yet his meme spoke volumes to anyone following the drama closely.

Watch the video of Wizkid's meme below:

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng