The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu's fate will be determined on Monday, September 25

The court will deliver their verdict on the petitions filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, of the LP and his counterpart in the PDP, Olajide Adediran

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal will determine the actual winner of the March 128 governorship election held in the state

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has announced its decision to deliver its final judgement on the Lagos Governorship election issues.

Trinunal judgement will decide the actual winner of the Lagos state governorship election. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Olajide Adediran

Source: Facebook

Leadership reported that the tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the petitions filed by the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, on Monday, September 25.

Justice Arum Ashom-led Tribunal communicated the development to all parties on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Channels TV report added.

Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor are challenging the return and declaration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal verdict will determine Sanwo-Olu's fate as the sitting governor of the state and also settle the doubts regarding his election victory on March 18.

Recall that on August 12, Counsels adopted their final written addresses before the Tribunal.

Rhodes-Vivour confirmed the development on his X page (formerly Twitter).

He tweeted:

"We have just been informed that judgement on our election petition at the tribunal will be delivered on Monday, the 25th of September."

His reaction got many talking on his page.

Earleri, the Lagos Assembly tribunal declared Rauf Olawale Sulaiman of the APC as the winner of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Amuwo-Odofin II Constituency election held on March 18, 2023.

The tribunal, while delivering judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to present Sulaiman with the certificate of return as the winner of the election.

The Lagos state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal is expected to give a verdict on whether or not the petition filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party in the March 18 election, is competent to be heard.

Justice Arum Ashom, the tribunal's chairman, said the verdict would be given on Friday, June 2 after counsel's submission on the matter.

Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for the third term.

Obasa, who represents Agege 1 constituency, emerged as Speaker of the 10th Lagos House of Assembly shortly after Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, proclaimed the Assembly on Tuesday, June 6.

The Speaker was nominated for re-election by Temitope Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaiye 1 state constituency.

