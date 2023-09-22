The tribunal has given a final verdict regarding the election victory of the Gombe speaker, Hon Abubakar Leggerowo

The court canceled Leggerowo's election and ordered the INEC to conduct a fresh election leading the the sack of the Speaker

Follwing the tribunal's recent judgment, Leggerowo will slug it out with the PDP candidate, Honourable Bashir Abdullahi in the rerun

Gombe state, Nigeria - The tribunal for the state Assembly elections sitting in Gombe state has declared null and void, the election of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Abubakar Leggerowo.

The tribunal has sacked Gombe House of Assembly Speaker, Honourable Abubakar Leggerowo. Photo credit: Abubakar Leggerowo

Source: Facebook

The speaker was elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Akko's central constituency and his election is being challenged by his main rival, Honourable Bashir Abdullahi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal presided over by Justice Michael Ugar nullified the speaker’s election on the ground that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) canceled votes cast in some polling units in the constituency, Leadership reported.

Ugar ruled that the cancellation of the results by INEC was erroneous and ordered the commission to conduct a fresh election within the next 30 days to determine the actual winner of the assembly seat, Daily Trust report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gombe Speaker has, however, rejected the court's judgment and vowed to appeal against it as soon as possible.

Enugu polls: Labour Party breaks silence after tribunal affirms Gov Mbah's victory

In another report, the Labour Party has reacted to the judgement of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirming Governor Peter Mbah's victory at the February March 18 gubernatorial polls.

As reported by the Premium Times, the Labour Party rejected the verdict of Justice Kudirat Akano-led election petition court.

On Thursday, September 21, the tribunal dismissed the petition of the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Chijioke Edeoga.

Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the Kanos state governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal declared the APC candidate, Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The verdict is seen as a win for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; and a loss for Kwankwaso.

Source: Legit.ng