The tribunal sitting in Lagos is set to determine the fate of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party on his suit filed against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Rhodes-Vivour is asking the court to disqualify Sanwo-Olu over non-compliance with the electoral act, INEC guidelines and not having the highest number of votes in the election

But Justice Arum Ashom of the court had fixed Friday to determine whether the suit is competent to be heard or not

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal is expected to give a verdict on whether or not the petition filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party in the March 18 election, is competent to be heard or not.

Leadership reported that Justice Arum Ashom, the chairman of the tribunal, said the verdict would be given on Friday, June 2 after submission from counsels on the matter.

Tribunal to deliver ruling on LP's Rhodes-Vivour Suit against Sanwo-Olu Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

When will court determine suit between APC Sanwo-Olu and Labour Party Rhodes-Vivour

Some of the lawyers have argued that the petition should be struck out from the preliminary stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other justices of the tribunal panel are Justice Igho Braimoh and Justice Igho Braimoh.

Coming first runner-up in the election with 257,502, Rhodes-Vivour prayed to the tribunal to nullify the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Olufemi Hamzat, alleging that they were not qualified to contest in the poll.

Latest about APC, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Labour Party, Gbadebo Ghodes Vivour, Lagos, Tribunal

Rhodes-Vivour has told the court to disqualify the governor over failure to comply with the Electoral Act 2022 as well as the INEC guidelines and told the court to declare him as the winner.

In his argument, Rhodes-Vivour posited that Sanwo-Olu was not duly elected by the majority of votes cast during the poll.

Recall polled 762,134 to defeat Rhodes-Vivour in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos and was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"Asiwaju of Nigeria": Dangote thanks Tinubu for creating Lekki Free Trade Zone

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, has referred to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, as the Asiwaju of Nigeria, meaning Nigeria's frontman.

The richest African man made the remark at the commissioning of his Dangote refinery on Monday while thanking the president-elect for creating the Lekki Free Trade Zone when he was Lagos state governor.

Dangote also extended his gratitude to Tinubu's successors, including Babajide Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and current governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Legit.ng