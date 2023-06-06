Mudashiru Obasa has been reelected as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for the third term

Ikeja, Lagos state - Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has been reelected as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for the third term.

Obasa, who represents Agege 1 constituency, emerged as Speaker of the 10th Lagos House of Assembly shortly after Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, proclaimed the Assembly on Tuesday, June 6, The Punch reported.

BREAKING: Rt. Hon. Obasa has been re-elected as Lagos Assembly Speaker for the 3rd term.

The Speaker was nominated for reelection by Temitope Adewale representing Ifako-Ijaiye 1 state constituency

The chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, Hon. Adewale Temitope, said the 39 lawmakers-elect are supporting Speaker Mudashiru Obasa for continuation.

