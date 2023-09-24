A winner has emerged in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Amuwo-Odofin II Constituency election held on March 18, 2023

The tribunal sitting in Lagos declared Rauf Olawale Sulaiman, APC candidate as the duly elected lawmaker in the constituency

The court overturned INEC's result in its ruling and held that LP candidate, Olukayode Doherty, was not qualified to contest

The Lagos State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has declared Rauf Olawale Sulaiman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Amuwo-Odofin II Constituency election held on March 18, 2023.

The tribunal has announced the actual winner of the Amuwo-Odofin II Constituency election held on March 18, 2023. Photo credit: Leadership

Source: Facebook

The Guardian reported that the tribunal court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), while delivering judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to present Sulaiman with the certificate of return as the winner of the election.

While delivering judgement, the three-man panel, headed by Justice Ashu Ewah, held that the Electoral Act 2022 does not allow a candidate to be declared winner if the candidate did not fully participate in the election process.

The court ruled that the Labour Party candidate (LP), Olukayode Doherty, who was issued a certificate by the INEC did not appear on the ballot, hence, was not qualified to contest.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Enugu polls: LP breaks silence after tribunal affirms Gov Mbah's victory

In another report, the leadership of LP has reacted to the judgement of the Enugu state governorship election petition tribunal affirming Governor Peter Mbah's victory at the March 18 gubernatorial polls.

The Labour Party rejected the verdict of the Justice Kudirat Akano-led election petition court.

On Thursday, September 21, the tribunal dismissed the petition of the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Chijioke Edeoga.

Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal declared the APC candidate, Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The verdict is seen as a win for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; and a loss for Kwankwaso.

Source: Legit.ng