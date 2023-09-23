The recently-appointed special adviser on economic affairs to President Bola Tinubu, Tope Fasua, has proposed that the federal government should embark on a nationwide reorientation campaign

In an interview with Legit.ng, Fasua said the campaign should aim at building civic pride and getting Nigerians to believe in the nation and its assets again

This, he believes, will help the country to effectively navigate the current socio-economic quagmire

FCT, Abuja - One of Nigeria's current problems is lack of discipline, Tope Kolade Fasua, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on economic affairs (in the vice-president’s office), has said.

While stating that President Tinubu is leading Nigeria to economic prosperity, Fasua noted that there is an urgent need for national reorientation and embracing critical values that can revitalise the society.

Nigerians need to be more disciplined, according to Tope Fasua. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Reorientation of Nigerians is needed": Fasua

Fasua, the presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in the 2019 election, praised the president as a “visionary, deal maker, and magician”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He told Legit.ng in an interview:

“There has been a lot of focus on the economy. But I think what also needs to be going on side-by-side is the reorientation of our people, reformation and rehabilitation of people’s minds. Most Nigerians are used to living in disorder. We become basically a people that cannot be controlled. These are also things that the president needs to think about because you cannot win the economy without also winning in this other side as well.

“We have a terrible image abroad for example, how do we fix that? It is something we must start immediately. A terrible image everywhere, so how are you able to get the foreign direct investment (FDI), given that we have invested in some of the things they (Nigerians) want? Remove fuel subsidy, we have; float your currency, we have.

“We want people to come and invest here, but would they come when our people are not disciplined?”

Tinubu appoints Fasua special adviser

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of Fasua as the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the office of the Vice President.

Fasua, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Analytics Consulting, made this known on Friday, September 15, via his social media handle on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fasua is an accountant and economist.

Source: Legit.ng