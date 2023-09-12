Nyesom Wike has sent a strong message to Nigerians regarding the crucial plan of the current government

The FCT minister pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu's led federal government

The former governor of Rivers maintained that the renewed hope agenda of the APC remains intact, adding that Tinubu means well for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has again assured Nigerians of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

Wike gave this assurance on Monday, September 11, during the flag-off of the rehabilitation of roads in the Garki area of Abuja.

The former governor of Rivers state noted that Tinubu means well to Nigerians and that the renewed hope agenda top the president's priority, Channels TV reported.

The politician begged Nigerians to trust the current administration and support its good course, adding that Tinubu feels their pain.

“The FCT minister of state and I are here to assure you that his [Tinubu’] agenda of Renewed Hope works and to let you know that the FCT is working. The agenda of Mr President is not just by talking [but also in doing]. And that is why we have come to start with flagging off a number of roads in this area,” Wike told the gathering.

Wike who lamented the state of infrastructure and others in Nigeria’s capital city, assured Abuja residents of his administration’s commitment to giving the FCT a better bargain.

“FCT before now is not the same FCT as of now. We would change everything,” he said, asking residents of the area to support the government and be patient.

