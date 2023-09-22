The recent activity of the former vice president of Nigerian, Yemi Osinbajo, has stirred reactions online

Osinbajo got many Nigerians praying for his good health and longevity as he spent quality time with his grandkid

The former VP shared lovely photos of himself and his grandson on his social media page

Nigeria's former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, September 21, shared lovely photos of himself and his grandson, and this got many talking.

Osinbajo had a fun moment with his grandchild. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, September 22, Osinbajo was dressed in the traditional agbada.

The former VP posted the photos on his Facebook page with the caption ‘’the joys of being grandpa".

Osinbajo became a granddad after his first daughter, Oluwadamilola, and son-in-law, Oluseun Bakare, welcomed their baby boy in September 2020.

Nigerians react as Osinbajo spends time with grandkid

Nigerians took to the comment section of Osinabjo's page and reacted to the development.

Osquare Okpanachi wrote:

"My President for life."

Victoria Akoh-Ali said:

"This is lovely. May God continue to bless and keep you both."

Ajayi Benjamin Adesoji wrote:

"This is wonderful."

Inebi Eweka Atafo said:

"Creating precious memories with Grandad, one playtime at a time."

Amode-olufemi Samuel Oluwatosin prayed:

"This is beautiful. May we live long to see our Children's Children."

Tribunal: Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu, Shettima

Earlier, Osinbajo hailed the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6.

The former VP Osinbajo described the tribunal's judgement as a great victory for Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his media office on Saturday, September 9, Osinbajo congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their victory at the tribunal, which affirmed the All Progressives Congress winner of the February presidential election.

Video of President Tinubu playing with grandkids stirs reaction

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nigerians were left in awe over the video of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu playing with his grandchildren, Noella and Bolatito.

The video, shared by Seyi Tinubu on Instagram, showed President Tinubu holding his two grandchildren while he sat on a sofa.

Seyi wrote: "This afternoon Noella and Bolatito (BAT jnr) spent some quality time with their grandpa @officialasiwajubat @layaltinubu.

"Grandparents are a delightful blend of laughter, caring deeds, wonderful stories and love."

Source: Legit.ng