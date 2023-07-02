Seyi, one of President Bola Tinubu's sons posted a video of the President playing with his grandchildren

In the Instagram video, President Tinubu was seen seated while playing with his 2 grandchildren who were standing

The lovely video was posted on Saturday, July 1, suggesting that the event happened during the Sallah celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerians have been left in awe over the video of President playing with his grandchildren, Noella and Bolatito.

The video, which was shared by Seyi Tinubu on Instagram, shows President Tinubu holding his two grandchildren while he sits on a sofa.

President Bola Tinubu playing with his grandchildren. Photo Credit: Seyi Tinubu

Source: Instagram

Seyi wrote:

"This afternoon Noella and Bolatito (BAT jnr) spent some quality time with their grandpa @officialasiwajubat @layaltinubu

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Grandparents are a delightful blend of laughter, caring deeds, wonderful stories and love."

Nigerians react as Tinubu plays with grandchildren

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely video posted on Saturday, July 1.

Host of Your View on TVC, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, described the scene as "priceless".

Another Instagram user, Olotaofficial asked if he can change grandpa with Bolatito

“Lil son make we change grandpa nah”

Tolgate_dbull wrote:

"Imagine how funny children could be @seyitinubu . He might get to school and be asked who is the president of Nigeria. Don't be suprise if the boy write GRANPA @officialasiwajubat"

Another Nigerian, Akeemgbadamosi wrote:

"Our Daddy and the Grandchildren. May Almighty Allah make it easy for you @officialasiwajubat in order to take #Nigeria to greater height!. Let your #renewedhope agenda make us #nigerians be hopeful for better Nigeria!"

Fresh Details Emerge on reasons President Tinubu appointed new service chiefs, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that fresh details have emerged on the real reasons why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed a new set of service chiefs and others after assuming office.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Monday, June 19 appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun and Malam Nuhu Ribadu, as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

President Tinubu flies out of Lagos after Sallah break

President Bola Tinubu left Lagos on Sunday, July 2, for Abuja, after spending four days Eid-Il-Adha break in the commercial city of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a video shared by the NTA on its Twitter page on Sunday afternoon.

Source: Legit.ng