Seyi Tinubu has reportedly joined the long list of prominent figures to donate generously to singer Mohbad's son

The latest update shared by President Tinubu's special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada, revealed Seyi donated the sum of N15 million

Seyi's generous gesture has caused a buzz on social media, with many Nigerians applauding him

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has allegedly donated a whopping sum of N15 million in financial support for late singer Mohbad's son Liam.

The report of Seyi's hefty donation to Mohbad's son was made public on Thursday by Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, Olusegun Dada.

Seyi Tinubu makes a hefty donation to Mohbad's son. Credit: @seyitinubu @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of the transaction receipt on X: Dada wrote in his caption:

“The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you ST.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See a screenshot of the post below:

Mohbad, who passed on at 27, has continued to trend on social media as prominent figures in the country showed support for his family.

Netizens react as Seyi Tinubu alleged donation to Mohbad's son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Seyi's action, see them below:

heedryzabbey:

"If person dash your wife 15million abeg how much be him account balance? Money wey some people dey take japa. I am not working hard enough oh."

Abdkareem204

"Thanks ST."

Oluwase38339584:

"fight go soon start for the family."

krazziebone:

"I just hope and pray that child is actually mohbad son."

senphola:

"15M from Seyi Tinubu! Wow."

eddyunlimited:

"What is his net worth that he is donating such amount of money?"

Davido arrives in Nigeria for Mohbad's candlelight procession

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido returned to the country for Mohbad's candlelight procession and tribute concert.

The event is scheduled to be held in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

The DMW star made headlines a few days ago after he revealed he would fly back to the country for the event.

Reacting to a video of Davido's arrival, someone said:

"He even carried his load himself tell me why ano Go like this Man sehhh very humble."

Source: Legit.ng