Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirred conversations once more over his love and support for the ruling president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Nollywood star, clad in a white kaftan with an image of Tinubu, was spotted exuding joy in a video

Trying to buttress his political stance, Yul danced to singer YCee's famous Jagaban hit track, sparking reactions online

Prominent Nollywood star Yul Edochie has once again shown maximum love for the country's ruling president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The filmmaker was sighted in an elated state, adorned in a white kaftan that carried a colourful imprint of Tinubu's face.

Yul Edochie reassures Nigerians of Tinubu's competence Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The inscription on his attire read, "Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria".

Sharing the post on Instagram, he assured Nigerians that the country's economy will be fixed, urging everyone to believe in the APC government led by Tinubu.

Yul's caption on Instagram read:

"Na here we pin. 100%. Everywhere, go balance, make una no worry. No vacancy in Aso Rock.

"JAGABAN. @officialasiwajubat. PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA. 2023-2031."

See his post below:

Yul Edochie's post on Jagaban sparks reactions online

The actor's fans and followers reacted differently to his post, and while some supported him, others criticised him.

See their comments below:

ogeglam_upgoddess:

"This man rest na we dey the youth of Nigeria is in sorrow right."

kay.mumtwins:

"Why are you so restless, though.......it's so obvious that you're sick."

chinweze_angela:

"Yul we don hear , how many times will you tell us or post it. And we never hear from Judy for awhile now, hope she’s fine."

ikennalansar:

"Leave Yul alone.... he is just using your beef to catch cruise."

aggrehprecious:

"Best in mumu. Nobody fit follow u drag dis award."

thatomagono:

"Mr try to be relevant! It's May's time to shine!! You'v had your time to walk all over May with Judy and her stugees!"

Yul Edochie bags honourable title from northern youths

Meanwhile, the Nollywood actor was duly recognised and appreciated by the Northern Youths Consultative Forum.

Yul Edochie, filled with joy, captured the moment he was honoured in the comfort of his office in Abuja.

Yul took to social media to narrate how the notable body found him worthy of an iconic title.

