No less than three former governors who served under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have become casualties, and their landed properties were revoked by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under the leadership of Nyesom Wike.

The FCTA, on Thursday, September 21, issued a revocation order in a public notice published as an advertorial in newspapers, stating that the revocation was done over their failure to develop the properties or go against relevant laws in the FCT.

On his resumption to office as minister of the FCT, Wike vowed to revoke any land that contravened the Abuja Land Use Act, irrespective of the person involved.

Among those affected 168 affected individuals and organisations are the three former governors who served under the PDP.

Below is the list of the former governors:

Peter Obi

Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, was one of the victims of the revocation order of the FCTA.

Before joining the Labour Party, Obi was a two-term governor of Anambra State under the PDP. He started as governor of the state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance in 2006 but ended with the PDP in 2014.

Liyel Imoke

He was another former governor who served under PDP and was part of the victims of the land revocation order by Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State.

Imoke was the former governor of Cross Rivers State between 2007 and 2016, with court cases at interval.

Joshua Dariye

Dariye served as governor of Plateau State under the umbrella of the PDP between 2004 and 2007.

He was arrested and jailed for money laundering. He was granted a presidential pardon by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

