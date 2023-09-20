Kano, Kano state - After the Kano state governorship election tribunal sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Wednesday, September 20, traders across major markets of the state capital shut their shops and rushed home.

Recall the tribunal sacked Yusuf as Kano governor. The three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay held that 165,663 votes of the governor were invalid.

Merchants close shops in Kano

According to the judgment, the ballot papers for the 165,663 votes were not signed and stamped, therefore, they were invalid.

Some of the places where traders suspended activities were Kantin Kwari, Sabon Gari, and Singer markets, Daily Trust reported.

A prominent shopping mall in the metropolis, Ado Bayero Mall (ShopRite), is also presently under lock and key.

Recently, the political terrain in Kano was heated up following violent clashes between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), with each side blaming the other for the development.

Before Wednesday's tribunal's verdict, there were accusations, counter-accusations, and threats between the two parties.

