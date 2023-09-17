The PDP in Rivers State has kicked against the comment made by Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council in the 2023 election

Bwala was alleged in a video to have said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, was working with the NURTW when Atiku and others were forming the PDP

But Kingsley Chuku, the PDP legal adviser in Rivers, cautioned Bwala against advertising wrong information, adding that the former governor was a well-known lawyer in Port Harcourt before joining politics

FCT, Abuja - The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election, to halt the continuous advertising of his ignorance about the opposition party.

According to The Punch, the party made the call over the comment by Bwala that when Atiku and others were founding the PDP, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory and former governor of Rivers State, was working at the motor park with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

But in the state's PDP's reaction to the claim, the party said the minister had been a law practitioner before finding his way into politics.

PDP replies Atiku's aide over comment that Wike was a former NURTW member

Chief Kingsley Chuku, the PDP legal adviser in Rivers State and ex-secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (Port Harcourt branch), made the call while addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, September 16.

Chuku's comment reads in part:

“That remark is a figment of Bwala’s imagination and I would have thought that a legal mind would do due diligence before going public with such misinformation."

According to Chuku, the former governor has been a legal practitioner before he became the chairman of the Obio/Akpor Local Government in the state.

He further revealed that Wike was well known with the E.C Ukala & Co law firm in Port Harcourt before he joined politics.

