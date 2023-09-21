The governorship election petition tribunal in Enugu state has upheld the election of Governor Peter Mbah

The tribunal dismissed the petitions of the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, insisting that they could not prove their petitions

Jubilation has been noted among supporters of the governor since the verdict on Thursday afternoon

Enugu, Enugu state - The Enugu state governorship election petition tribunal has affirmed the victory of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, having been adjudged qualified and duly-elected with the majority of lawful votes cast in the 2023 election.

In addition, the tribunal ruled that the March 18 election which brought the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain to power complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Peter Mbah gets favourable judgement at tribunal. Photo credit: @DanNwomeh

Source: Twitter

Enugu tribunal quashes LP's petition

With this development, the Labour Party (LP) and Chijioke Edeoga's petition were dismissed for lack of merit — according to Dan Nwomeh, the head of Mbah's media office. Nwomeh shared this update in a statement on Thursday, September 21.

Allegations against Mbah were found to be weak as there were inadmissible pieces of evidence, the governor's aide said.

PRP's petition against Mbah

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Enugu tribunal dismissed the petition of Chris Agu of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) against Governor Mbah.

Mbah was alleged to have forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. However, the tribunal chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano quashed the petition on Thursday.

Judgement reserved in LP vs PDP suit

Legit.ng also reported that the Enugu tribunal reserved its judgment on the suit filed by the LP to challenge the victory of Governor Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court's decision came after the parties' adoption of the written addresses. Justice Kudirat Akano, the leader of the panel, reserved the judgement.

Enugu: Supreme Court rules on APC's suit

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court struck out the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Enugu, Uche Nnaji's appeal filed against Governor Mbah.

The panel of the apex court said that the APC's legal team and that of Nnaji filed an invalid brief of argument and failed to present convincing evidence before the court.

Source: Legit.ng