Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, said there were errors and misapplications of the law in the tribunal's judgement that sacked him

Yusuf revealed the NNPP has directed its legal team to appeal the judgement based on the errors discovered in the verdict

The governor called on the people of Kano State to be calm, remain law-abiding and not take the law into their own hands

Kano state - Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reacted after the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sacked him as governor of the state.

Legit.ng recalls that the tribunal sacked Yusuf as Kano state governor and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna, as the winner.

Errors and misapplications in tribunal's judgement

Yusuf said there are errors and misapplications of the law in the tribunal’s judgement.

In a statement posted via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Kyusufabba, Yusuf said the NNPP legal team has pointed out errors in the judgement.

He disclosed that the party has ordered the legal team to appeal the judgement as soon as possible to ensure that justice is done.

“As human beings, their judgement may not be absolutely perfect, there are errors and misapplication of the law as pointed out by our legal team. That is why our constitution provides for other stages to go on with such as the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

“On this note, we have already instructed our legal team to appeal this judgement as soon as possible to ensure that justice is done.”

