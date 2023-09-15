The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the APC and its governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State, Uche Nnaji, against PDP and Peter Mbah

Justice Tijani Abubakar of the Supreme Court ruled that Nnaji and the APC filed an invalid brief of argument and did not present enough evidence to justify their claims

The Enugu State governorship election tribunal and the court of appeal earlier dismissed Nnaji and the APC's petition against Governor Mbah and the PDP

Enugu, Enugu - The Supreme Court has struck out the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Enugu, Uche Nnaji's appeal filed against Governor Peter Mba of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) as the election winner.

In a ruling on Friday, September 15, the five-man panel of the Supreme Court said that the APC legal team and that of Nnaji filed an invalid brief of argument and failed to present convincing evidence before the court, The Nation reported.

Supreme Court rules on PDP APC suit in Enugu Photo Credit: Uche Nnaji

Source: Twitter

Why Supreme Court dismisses APC suit against PDP in Enugu

The court ruled that APC and its candidate did not give a cogent reason why their brief should be allowed.

Justice Tijani Abubakar of the apex court held that since the APC and its candidate's brief were invalid, the ruling also affected the appeal upon which the appeal was filed.

The court then dismissed the brief and appeal filed by the APC and Nnaji.

How APC lost to PDP at the tribunal, appeal court in Enugu

Earlier, Justice K.M Akano-led panel of the Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal on Tuesday, June 20, dismissed the APC and Nnaji's petition against the Mbah and the PDP.

However, the petitioners approached the court of appeal for redress, asking the court to resend their petitions to the tribunal for hearing and determination.

The court of appeal upheld the tribunal's decision and dismissed the appeal of the APC and Nnaji. The Petitioners have approached the Supreme Court for another redress, but the apex court revalidated the tribunal's decision.

Source: Legit.ng