The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will today, Thursday, September 21, deliver judgment on the 2023 governorship election in the state.

A key focal point of this dispute is the authenticity of Peter Mbah's National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, with the opposition Labour Party alleging that he did not fulfil his mandatory youth service obligations before assuming a political role in 2003.

