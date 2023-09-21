The APC has described Atiku Abubakar's effort to get a US court to order CSU to release President Bola Tinubu's records as “an expedition in futility"

The ruling party said Tinubu’s academic records would be of no value to Atiku because the President has nothing to hide

A presidential aide said the PDP and Atiku are chasing shadows in their bid to get Tinubu's academic records

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the judgement of a United States court ordering Chicago State University (CSU) to release President Bola Tinubu’s academic records to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

As reported by The Punch, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, said the effort of Atiku to get his request granted is “an expedition in futility.”

How Atiku's effort would be futile

Meseko said APC was not bothered by the US court order because President Tinubu had nothing to hide.

“The President has always said over and again that he has nothing to hide. His records are there for all to see. Chicago University has also written severally to say that this man is from us. Nothing has changed. There is no cause for alarm. It is an expedition in futility.”

A presidential aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity said Atiku and PDP are chasing shadow because they cannot present new evidence at the Supreme Court aside from what was present at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“Atiku and PDP are chasing shadows. The President’s academic records have no probable value to Atiku’s case in court. At the Supreme Court, you can’t plead new evidence outside what you frontloaded at the court of first instance which is the Appeal Court that has decided on the Presidential election petition.’’

US court gives CSU 48 hours to release Tinubu’s academic records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois has ordered the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

Jeffrey Gilbert, the presiding judge, on Tuesday, September 19, directed the institution to release “all relevant and non-privileged documents” to Abubakar Atiku, the plaintiff, within 48 hours.

The CSU will most likely tender what has been circulating in the public domain over the past few days.

Source: Legit.ng