The full text of the Chicago court judgement of Atiku Abubakar's case against President Bola Tinubu has emerged

The court has ordered Chicago State University to give Atiku President Tinubu's academic records

Chicago State University disclosed the documents it has and has submitted to the Court of Appeal in Nigeria.

Chicago, United States - Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division has granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s request to President Bola Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University(CSU).

The American university told the court that it had already tendered the document it has to the appeal court in Nigeria.

US court judgement on Atiku's case against Tinubu

According to CSU, the documents it submitted to the court include Tinubu’s admission letter to the university and his academic transcripts.

CSU explained that it does not have a duplicate copy of President Tinubu’s degree certificate

US court gives CSU 48 hours to release Tinubu’s academic records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois has ordered the Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

Jeffrey Gilbert, the presiding judge, on Tuesday, September 19, directed the institution to release “all relevant and non-privileged documents” to Abubakar Atiku, the plaintiff, within 48 hours.

The CSU will most likely tender what has been circulating in the public domain over the past few days.

Atiku files appeal against tribunal judgement at Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar Atiku, has filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which upheld Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election on September 6.

Atiku’s fresh petition before the apex ground is based on 35 grounds of appeal.

The lead counsel of the PDP bannerman, Chris Uche, SAN, is appealing to the Supreme Court to dismiss the judgment of the presidential election petition court in favour of President Tinubu.

