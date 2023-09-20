The Kano election tribunal overturned the Saturday, March 18 governorship election of Abba Kabir Yusuf on Wednesday, September 20

In a fresh ruling, the tribunal declared the APC's candidate Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the governorship election in the state

The three-man panel, after hearing the petitions, ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Kano state - The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje bowed down in praise of God, moments after the ruling of the Kano Election Petition Tribunal favoured the governorship candidate, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna.

Ganduje celebrates Gawuna's victory at the tribunal. Photo credit: @AbubakarmusaDK1, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Twitter

Video of Ganduje, Gawuna's reaction surface online

The tribunal declared Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as the duly elected governor of Kano state and sacked incumbent Abba Yusuf of the NNPP.

A video trending on social media has captured Ganduje, and Gawuna excited after the tribunal declared their party the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gawuna was Ganduje’s deputy for four years in Kano.

The video of Ganduje and Gawuna’s happy reaction to the tribunal ruling as shared on the X platform formerly known as Twitter, by the special assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun has generated reactions.

Nigerians react to Ganduje's reaction to Gawuna's victory at the tribunal

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of X and reacted as Ganduje celebrated Gawuna's win at the tribunal.

@alefreewayy tweeted:

"Imagine being appointed and your principal being sacked .. nothing pain reach this one."

@iAbdullaaah tweeted:

"Ganduje with doings."

@Abdullahiabba_ tweeted:

"We don come ."

@KIfarinde tweeted:

"Lawyers that win election petitions don't make noise,and that is the attribute of serious lawyers. No noise, no social media, no drama, no church thanksgiving service, and no bullying like our neighbors do."

Watch the video below;

Authorities declare 24-hour curfew in Kano after governor's sack

In a related development, a permanent curfew has been declared in Kano state following the verdict of the election petitions tribunal sacking the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Gumel, in a statement he personally signed, on Wednesday, September 20, said a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

Kano tribunal judgement: “I don’t sympathise with Kwankwaso at all”, Atiku’s loyalist

Earlier, Victor Moses, the national publicity secretary of the defunct Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), said he holds no sympathy for Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) during the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the sacked governor of Kano state, Yusuf Kabir Abba, was Kwankwaso’s personal assistant (PA) and son-in-law.

Source: Legit.ng