Timi Frank called for a forensic investigation into the death of Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola, an alleged intermediary in the appointment scandal

Frank questioned the circumstances surrounding Tanimola's death and urged Nigerian authorities to uncover the facts through a transparent investigation

The political activist also appealed to the United States, the European Union and other international partners to support efforts to establish the truth

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, has called for a forensic investigation into the death of Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola, who was identified as an intermediary in an alleged appointment and bribery scandal involving the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

Frank, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said the circumstances surrounding Tanimola's death should be fully investigated, arguing that the public, as well as the deceased's family, deserved answers.

Timi Frank called for a forensic investigation into Dolapo Tanimola's death. Photo: FB.TimiFrank

Source: Twitter

He maintained that the case had raised questions because Tanimola could have been a key figure in establishing the facts surrounding the allegations.

Why is Timi Frank demanding probe?

His remarks followed a statement by the Presidency dismissing allegations against the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, in connection with the activities of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council and its Director General, Adeniyi Adeyemi.

According to Frank, the presidency stated that police confirmed Tanimola died in a hotel in Abuja five days before Adeyemi's arrest. He argued that the reported circumstances of the death required a comprehensive forensic investigation.

Frank also appealed to the United States, the European Union and other members of the international community to support efforts aimed at uncovering the facts behind the controversy.

Frank says the presidency has a lot to answer about the appointment scandal. Photo: FB/FemiGbaja, ABAT

Source: Twitter

What questions did Frank raise?

The political activist questioned how an organisation alleged to have no legal status could reportedly operate from government premises, receive public funding and maintain official privileges.

He claimed the agency was able to maintain offices at the Federal Secretariat, access government allocations and interact with senior public officials.

He also referred to reports alleging that the organisation recruited hundreds of staff after receiving government approval.

"By now, we expected the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Central Bank, the Budget Office, the National Assembly, and the relevant security agencies to be answering uncomfortable questions."

Frank further said:

"Despite widespread claims that the agency Prince Adeyemi ran did not legally exist, there are informations in public domain that the purported Director General of Presidential Foreign Intervention and Promotion Council enjoyed six police officers as escorts, official vehicles, and even an official residence."

What else did Frank say?

Describing the allegations as a major corruption issue, Frank urged Nigerians, civil society organisations and other stakeholders not to remain silent.

He also criticised the National Assembly, saying stronger legislative oversight could have prevented such an organisation from operating if the allegations were proven.

The Presidency has denied allegations linking the Chief of Staff to the reported activities of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

At the time of reporting, there was no official response to Frank's latest call for a forensic investigation.

Atiku slammed for demanding Gbajabiamila's resignation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Youth Integrity Forum (AYIF) has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his demand for the resignation of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, following allegations of bribery against the presidential aide.

The group described Atiku's position as inconsistent, arguing that he should not be calling for the removal of a public official over allegations that have yet to be investigated and proven.

Source: Legit.ng