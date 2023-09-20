Politicians and political observers are reacting to the outcome of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kano state

The court sacked Governor Abba Yusuf, an outcome perceived as a piece of bad news for the governor's political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Commenting on the development in Kano, the national publicity secretary of the disbanded Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), Victor Moses, said Kwankwaso and his supporters should "carry their own cross"

Kano, Kano state - Victor Moses, the national publicity secretary of the defunct Atiku Support Organisation (ASO), has said he holds no sympathy for Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) during the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that the sacked governor of Kano state, Yusuf Kabir Abba, was Kwankwaso’s personal assistant (PA) and son-in-law.

"Kwankwaso betrayed Atiku for Tinubu's appointment"

Senator Kwankwaso was believed to have been hugely instrumental in his ascension to the governorship seat.

On Wednesday, September 20, the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sacked Governor Yusuf, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Reactions have followed the development.

Making his mood known after the tribunal’s verdict, Moses said Kwankwaso should not be pitied because he “betrayed” Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Moses wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“I don't sympathise with him at all. Kwankwaso and his people should carry their own cross. He betrayed @atiku for Bola Tinubu because he was expecting ministerial appointments. Let's see what happens in Port Harcourt.”

