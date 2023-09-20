The Kano state police command has announced the strict enforcement of a 24-hour curfew, beginning from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20

Legit.ng understands that the development is part of measures to maintain law and order in the state

The Kano governorship election petition tribunal had sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, declaring Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the 2023 election

Kano, Kano state - A permanent curfew has been declared in Kano state following the verdict of the election petitions tribunal sacking the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammad Gumel, in a statement he personally signed, on Wednesday, September 20, said a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

Kano imposes 24-hour curfew over tribunal ruling. Photo credits: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Journalist KC

Source: Facebook

Police announce curfew in Kano

The decision to restrict movement in Kano comes hours after the tribunal removed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from office.

The police's statement partly reads:

"Twenty-Four Hours (24hrs) Curfew order as communicated by the State Government via letter with Reference No: K/SEC/H/435/T.1/153 dated 20th September 2023 taking effect from 6 pm of Wednesday, 20th September to 6 pm of Thursday, 21st September 2023.

"Violators will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law."

Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the tribunal.

The tribunal declared the APC candidate, Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The verdict is seen as a win for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; and a loss for Kwankwaso.

Tension in Kano as shops close abruptly

Legit.ng also reported that after the tribunal sacked Governor Yusuf, traders across major markets of the state capital shut their shops and rushed home.

Some of the areas where merchants suspended activities were Kantin Kwari, Sabon Gari, and Singer markets. A prominent shopping mall in the metropolis, Ado Bayero Mall (ShopRite), is also presently under lock and key.

