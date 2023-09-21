Peace and order have returned to the land, following the lifting of the curfew imposed by the Kano government in the state

The move is backed by a directive from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to security authorities to end the dusk-to-dawn restrictions

Yusuf's directive is coming immediately after the state election tribunal declared the immediate-past deputy governor of the state, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

The Kano state government on Thursday, September 21, lifted the 24-hour curfew imposed to forestall a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Kano state government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, September 20, the Kano police command declared a 24-hour curfew in the state following the tribunal judgement sacking Abba Kabir Yusuf as the governor.

In a judgement delivered earlier via Zoom, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Yusuf.

The tribunal also affirmed Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

However, speaking with reporters on Thursday, Halilu Dantiye, the Kano commissioner for information, said the curfew was lifted to allow residents to go about their normal activities.

Dantiye also urged residents of the state to maintain peace and order, The Punch report added.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) has described the judgement of the Kano state election tribunal which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as "a miscarriage of justice".

the acting national chairman of the party, Abba Kawu Ali in a statement, alleged that the tribunal unjustly subtracted 165,663 votes from the party's result in order to award victory to the ruling party, the APC.

Ali, while appealing for calm in Kano state also alleged the judgement was an affront to constitutionalism, vowing that the party would appeal the judgement.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state commissioner of police, Usaini Muhammed Gumel, has disclosed that about 50 persons were allowed into the Kano tribunal on Wednesday, September 20.

Gumel said the tribunal secretary relayed the information to the police authority, adding that the force did not order the restriction.

Some journalists were not allowed to enter into the court as a result of the restriction.

