Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay-led panel found that 165,663 votes casted for the governor were invalid because the ballot papers were not signed



The Kano State Governorship Election Petition has sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf popularly known as Abba Gida Gida of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declared the the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay-led three-man panel of the court ruled that 165,663 votes of the governor were invalid.

According to the judgment, the ballot papers for the 165,663 votes were not signed and stamped, therefore, they were invalid.

The tribunal on Wednesday, September 20, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the governor and issued the same to Gawuna of the APC.

Gawuna and the APC have challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election where Yusuf as emerged victor before the court.

INEC declared Yusuf, the candidate of the NNPP as the winner of the March 18 election and returned him elected after he polled 1,019,602 votes to defeat Gawuna of the APC who garnered 890,705 votes.

Ahead of the court hearing the NNPP, the Kwankwasiyya movement as well as the APC have embarked in seperate prayer session seeking for spiritual interventions in their favour.

The prayer session came after the two parties made accusation and counter-accusation over the allegation that some people are working to influence the judgment of the court.

Justice Flora Azinge, one of di justices of di tribunal bin also raise alarm over attempt by somebody to offer N10 million to one of im staff with di intension to bribe.

Justice Osadebay had pledged justice and be fair to all parties in accordance with the provision of the law within the 180 days set for the judgment to be delivered.

