Kano, Kano - Usaini Muhammed Gumel, the commissioner of police in Kano, has disclosed that only 50 people have access to enter the court where the verdict on the petitions files before the Governorship Election Tribunal in the state.

According to Daily Trust, some journalists have been barred from having access to the court premises.

Police open up on restriction in people in Kano tribunal

Gumel, who spoke with journalists at the force headquarters in Kano State, said the tribunal limited the number of persons allowed to the court premises to 50.

The police boss disclosed that a call was put through to the tribunal secretary on Tuesday, September 19, to learn about the arrangement of the court for the sitting and it they were told that only 50 people were expected to allow into the court premises.

He said:

“The number includes the judges, lawyers of the two parties and their members, journalists and the media. So it is not the police that limited the number.”

APC, NNPP await tribunal judgment on Kano governorship election

According to the police authority, there is adequate security deployed across the state to maintain peace and order during and after the ruling.

The victory of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the March 18 governorship election in the state was being challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Supporters of the APC and the NNPP have gone into spiritual session to seek victory for their candidates at the tribunal.

