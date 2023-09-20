Former federal lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani cryptically predicted the outcome of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the March 18 election

Sani compares the verdict to a Liverpool vs Chelsea match, sparking humorous reactions on Twitter

Kano state - Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, has cryptically predicted the outcome of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal is set to deliver its judgment on the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shehu Sani posted a cryptic prediction on the Kano state governorship tribunal. Photo credits: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Willy Ibimina Jim-george, Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The APC and its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, are contesting the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the election that took place on March 18.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the NNPP secured a total of 1,019,602 votes, triumphing over the APC and its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, who garnered 890,705 votes. This resulted in a winning margin of 128,897 votes in favour of the NNPP candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Displeased, the APC filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the results declared by the electoral body.

Kano guber tribunal: Verdict will favour Liverpool, not Chelsea - Sani

In a Twitter (now known as X) post on Tuesday, September 19, Sani, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), predicted thus:

"Kano’s tomorrow’s match verdict will favour Liverpool and not Chelsea."

The senator appears to be making reference to two football clubs in the English Premier League, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

While Liverpool FC's colour is red, Chelsea's traditional colour is blue.

In Kano, the NNPP is headed by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, whose Kwankwasiyya Movement is known for the traditional red cap.

Kano tribunal: Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's tweet

Reacting to Sani's tweet, Abbancy Yakasai, @Abbaancy, said:

"Abba Liverpool x Gawuna Chelsea."

@chineduonwudie1 commented:

"So it's now #LiverpoolFC vs #ChelseaFC. #ChelseaFC is in the worst form of their life, so they will lose.

Ahmad, @AhmadTee212, said:

"The red caps....this man, your sense of humour is another level."

Tribunal: Kano governor Yusuf sacks commissioner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state sacked Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya for threatening tribunal judges.

The Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, disclosed this while addressing journalists at Government House, Kano, on Friday, September 15.

Source: Legit.ng