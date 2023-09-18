The wait for the tribunal to deliver its judgement in the petition filed by APC against Governor Abba Yusuf is over

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has announced Wednesday, September 20 as the judgment day

The APC governorship candidate, Nasir Gawuna has filed a petition challenging the victory of Governor Yusuf

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has announced the date to give a verdict in the petition challenging the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The tribunal announced Wednesday, September 20 for the judgment.

BREAKING: Kano Gov Yusuf, Gawuna to know Fate at tribunal Wednesday

Governor Yusuf, Gawuna to know fate on Wednesday

As reported by Daily Trust, this was contained in a hearing notice sent to parties involved in the matter on Monday, September 18.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasir Gawuna are challenging the victory of Governor Yusuf

The secretary of the NNPP legal team, Barrister Bashir T/Wurzici, who confirmed the date said the party is confident the APC’s petition will be dismissed.

“We are hoping the tribunal will follow suit with the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal because the matters are similar”

Similarly, the deputy chairman of the APC in Kano, Shehu Maigari, said the party is confident in the evidential documents they have submitted to the tribunal.

He said the APC expect the judgment “to be in our favour based on the documented evidence we submitted to the tribunal, we are optimistic that we will come out victorious.”

Tribunal reserves judgment in APC, NNPP petitions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal has reserved its judgment in the suit challenging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's governorship election victory.

The chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, promised on behalf of the panel to be fair to all parties.

APC accuses Kano NNPP-Led Govt of trying to defame tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the New Nigeria People’s Party government (NNPP) in Kano State of an alleged N10 million bribe to judges at the election tribunal.

The Spokesman for Gawuna-Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the allegation made by Justice Flora Azinge that some senior lawyers were attempting to bribe judges in her team.

Source: Legit.ng