Kano - Today, Wednesday, September 20, the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver its judgment regarding the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC is contesting the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the election that took place on March 18.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the NNPP secured a total of 1,019,602 votes, triumphing over the APC and its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, who garnered 890,705 votes. This resulted in a winning margin of 128,897 votes in favour of the NNPP candidate.

Displeased, the APC filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the results declared by the electoral body.

