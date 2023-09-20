Kano Governorship Election Tribunal Delivers Judgment: Live Updates
Kano - Today, Wednesday, September 20, the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver its judgment regarding the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The APC is contesting the victory of Governor Abba Yusuf from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the election that took place on March 18.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the NNPP secured a total of 1,019,602 votes, triumphing over the APC and its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, who garnered 890,705 votes. This resulted in a winning margin of 128,897 votes in favour of the NNPP candidate.
Displeased, the APC filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the results declared by the electoral body.
Kano tribunal judgment: Shehu Sani drops cryptic prediction
Meanwhile, as we await the commencement of the judgment proceedings, Senator Shehu Sani, a PDP chieftain, has dropped on cryptic prediction.
"Kano’s tomorrow’s match verdict will favour Liverpool and not Chelsea," Sani posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, September 19.
Kano tribunal: No live broadcast
Unlike what happened during the delivery of the judgement of the presidential election tribunal, the Kano state tribunal has said there will be no live broadcast of the judgment.