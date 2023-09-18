The alleged rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu has worsened

This is because Shiaibu was unable to access his office at the Government House in Benin, on Monday, September 18

This troubling development is the latest in the tussle between Governor Obaseki and his second-in-command as speculations about plans to impeach Shaibu heightens

Benin-City, Edo state - The crisis rocking the Edo state government house has taken a new dimension.

The fight between Governor Obaseki and his deputy has been renewed. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Channels TV reports that the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has been denied access to his old office at the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu was said to have arrived at the Government House on Monday morning, September 18, but met the gate leading to his office under lock and key.

He says is yet to receive a formal letter from Governor Godwin Obaseki's office and that according to him is the proper channel to transmit a directive pertaining to the relocation to a new office.

“Up till now, I don’t have any official communication that I should relocate. The only people that have official communication are my civil servants. The civil servants have official communication but I don’t. As I am speaking to you now, I am standing by the gate,” he said while on a phone call to a yet-to-be-identified person.

While there have been speculations about plans to impeach Shaibu, the Edo Assembly has denied such.

Shaibu, Obaseki's alleged rift worsens as Edo deputy gov relocates office

Shuaibu, on Monday, September 11, commenced the relocation of his office to an area outside the vicinity of the Government House.

In a video shared by Channels TV on its X page, the new office looked unkempt, and the building had not been completely renovated.

The development follows last week's withdrawal of Shaibu’s suit filed at the Federal High Court to stop alleged plots by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to remove him from office.

Shehu Sani reveals party that will benefit from Obaseki, Shaibu's war

A former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has weighed into the alleged rift between Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, September 2, Sani said the Labour Party (LP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) would benefit from the ongoing political battle in Edo state.

