The Ondo State commissioner for women’s affairs and social development, Dr. Olubunmi Osadahun, has been attacked in the Akoko area of the state

It was gathered that Dr. Osadahun was attacked during the distribution of palliatives in Arigidi-Akoko

Reports confirm that the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader in Arigidi-Akoko allegedly hit her with a chair on her head

Akoko, Ondo - Residents of Arigidi Akoko of Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State went berserk at the weekend while distributing the foodstuffs as palliatives.

The distribution of the palliative is part of the federal government’s initiative to cushion the effect of the inflation caused by the removal of fuel subsidies earlier in the year.

As reported by Channels TV online, it was gathered that the commissioner for women’s affairs and social development, Dr Olubunmi Osadahun, who spearheaded and supervised the distribution of palliatives, was attacked by some unknown residents.

APC leader allegedly attacks commissioner

Another report confirmed that the commissioner was allegedly hit with a chair on the head by a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the local government following an allegation that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy by government officials.

According to The Nation, a viral video confirmed a heated exchange of blows between the commissioner and the APC chairman in Akoko North West Ward 1, one Olumide Awolumate, popularly called “Cuba”.

It was gathered that the commissioner was hit with the chair on her head during a fistfight with Cuba.

However, the commissioner was later rushed to the hospital nearby for treatment after sustaining a head injury.

This incident further escalated the fracas as loyalists of the commissioner retaliated by attacking and beating up Cuba.

