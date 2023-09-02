Former Kaduna state Senator, Shehu Sani has revealed his position regarding the ongoing political crisis in Edo state

Sani who described the alleged rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shaibu as a war, said LP or APC will benefit from the issue

This is coming a few hours after Shaibu's office was reportedly relocated from the Edo state Government House

A former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has weighed in on the alleged rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter), on Saturday, September 2nd, Sani revealed the political parties that will benefit from the issue.

The former lawmaker at the national assembly who described the rift as war said, the Labour Party (LP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) will benefit from the political battle ongoing in Edo state.

Sani tweeted:

"Edo;Obaseki and Shuaibu war will benefit LP or APC."

Nigerians react as Sani reveals party that will benefit from Edo political crisis

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of Sani's page on X and reacted to the development.

@raylex04 tweeted:

"He go still favor me and my family ."

@JaypeeGeneraI tweeted:

"Na Elluu Pee go win am."

@AbdullAhmad30 tweeted:

"Probably LP would benefit from the issue."

@Onyeckerous tweeted:

"LP has it in the bag."

@CallMeHabeeb tweeted:

"Obaseki already knew he's done for in Edo. He can't win ordinary councilorship elections."

Edo deputy governor's office relocated outside Government House

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has taken another action against his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu's office will be relocated to a building outside the Government House in Benin City.

The new office, which is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House, used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office.

Shaibu finally declares loyalty to Obaseki: “He is my elder brother”

Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo state, has cleared the air regarding his alleged rift with his principal.

The deputy governor pledged his loyalty to his principal and described Obaseki as his “elder brother”.

Shaibu made this assertion on Sunday at the 32nd-anniversary ceremony of Edo state, which took place at the government house, in Benin City.

