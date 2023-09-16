The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal earlier sacked some House of Representatives members and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in affected constituencies.

The judgement of the tribunal so far did not favour Peter Obi and other members of the Labour Party. Photo credit: Ibe Okwara Support Group, Labour Party, JT Atta Thaddeus @_JtAtta

Source: Facebook

Nigeria's second opposition party, the Labour Party, which managed to clinch the House of Representatives and Senate, has experienced a major setback as their members were sacked by the tribunal and their earlier election victory was nullified.

This article by Legit.ng highlights the LP's House of Reps members who will participate in a fresh election conducted by INEC in the coming weeks and months;

1. Mr Ibe Okwara Osunwa (Abia state)

The House of Representatives member-elect for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia state, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, is one whose election victory was overturned at the tribunal.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Monday, September 11, Osonwa, the lawmaker elected on the platform of the Labour Party.

He will slug it out with the member of the All Progressives Congress candidate in the rerun, Daniel Okeke.

2. Munachim Alozie (Abia state)

A panel led by Justice Hajaratu Hajjo Lawa nullified the election of Munachim Alozie, the lawmaker representing Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency in Abia state.

The federal lawmaker will participate in a fresh election conducted by INEC.

Meanwhile, the supplementary elections of the candidate ordered by the tribunal will be held within the next 90 days according to the constitution.

Alozie will battle his lost position with the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Ibe Michael Nwoke, in the supplementary election.

3. Mr Emeka Nnamani (Aba North and South)

Similarly, the Abia state tribunal nullified the election of the member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, Mr. Emeka Nnamani, for certificate forgery.

The tribunal declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the election, Alex Ikwueche as the winner of the election and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Nnamani and Issue a new one to Ikwueche.

4. Thaddeus Atta (Eti-Osa, Lagos state)

Honourable Atta Achief Thaddeus, the House of Representatives member-elect, Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, was reportedly sacked by the parliamentary election petition tribunal in Lagos state and his election victory was cancelled.

Atta will slug it out with Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington, and Olajide Obanikoro in the supplementary poll.

5. Professor. Sunday Nnamchi (Enugu East)

The election victory of the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the House of Representatives, Professor Sunday Nnamchi was nullified by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in the state.

The lawmaker who was sacked, Prof Nnamchi has instructed his legal team to challenge the judgement at the Court of Appeal.

He will participate in a fresh election that will conducted by INEC.

Tribunal sacks PDP Bayelsa federal lawmaker

In another report, the state election tribunal in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, nullified the election of the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency and sacked Hon Fred Agbedi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judicial panel ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Hon Agbedi immediately.

Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker in Plateau

Also, the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Jos, Plateau state, set aside the election victory of Peter Gyengdeng as the lawmaker representing Barkin/Riyom Federal Constituency of the state.

The tribunal, in a ruling on Monday, September 11, declared Fom Chollom of the Labour Party as the validly elected representative for the federal constituency.

