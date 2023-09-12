The victory of Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu in the February 25 Abia North Senatorial District election has been upheld by the tribunal sitting in Umuahia

Kalu, a two-term governor of the state, was declared the authentic winner and ruled to be qualified to contest the election

The court ruled that the petitions filed by Mao Ohuabunwa and Iro Orji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party lacked merit

Umuahia, Abia - The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, has given its verdict on the Abia North Senatorial district election, which was held on February 25.

The tribunal sitting in Umuahia upheld the election of Orji Uzor-Kalu, the state's former governor, as the credible winner of the 2023 national assembly election in the senatorial district, TVC reported.

Tribunal upholds Kalu's victory in the 2023 election Photo Credit: Orji Uzor-Kalu

Justice Samson Paul-Gang-led three-man panel on Tuesday, September 12, dismissed the petition of Mao Ohuabunwa and Iro Orji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party over lack of merit.

The court ruled that the immediate past chief whip of the Senate complied with the Electoral Act provision and faulted the claim of the two petitioners that there was no election in over 120 polling units in two local government areas of the zones, which are Ohafia and Arochukwu.

Court rules on Kalu's eligibility

While interpreting the constitution, the court ruled that Kalu was eligible to contest the election, stating that the Supreme Court overruled his trial and conviction.

The former governor of Abia State was a two-term senator and current chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation.

In the keenly contested 2023 senatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Kalu the poll winner after he garnered 30,805 votes ahead of his close rival, Nnamdi, who scored 27,540 votes.

