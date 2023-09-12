The Labour Party's Thaddeus Atta has denied being sacked by the Lagos state parliamentary election petition tribunal

The winner of the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives said the tribunal only ordered a rerun of the supplementary poll

Thaddeus had defeated PDP's candidate Banky W with 24,075 votes to 18,666 votes to clinch the seat during the State and National Assembly elections

Honourable Atta Achief Thaddeus, the House of Representatives member-elect, Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, has debunked media reports that the parliamentary election petition tribunal in Lagos state cancelled his election victory.

Labour Party House of Reps Member Attah reacted as the Lagos election tribunal ordered a rerun of supplementary polls in Eti-Osa. Photo credit: JT Atta Thaddeus @_JtAtta

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported earlier that the decision by the tribunal was made on Monday, September 11.

The court ruled that a supplementary election should be conducted in 32 polling units with a deadline of 90 days.

In a swift reaction, Thaddeus, in a post shared on his (formerly known as Twitter), urged his supporters to remain calm and noted that the tribunal only ordered a rerun of the poll and did not sack him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Labour Party candidate on Tuesday, September 12, tweeted:

"No cause for alarm! I am here to clarify that I was not sacked. The Tribunal has simply ordered a re-run (supplementary election) in the 32 polling units where elections did not hold. We will continue working for Etiosa.

"I urge constituents to keep calm as we are unshaken. We will get through this together.

"Constituency's progress!"

Meanwhile, Atta was declared the winner of the February 25 election by the returning officer for the constituency, Funmilayo Odukoya.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Atta won 24,075 votes in the election. He was trailed by Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington, who won 18,668 votes. Olajide Obanikoro came third and clinched 16,901 votes.

Tribunal sacks PDP Bayelsa federal lawmaker

In another report, the state election tribunal in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, nullified the election of the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency and sacked Hon Fred Agbedi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judicial panel ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Hon Agbedi immediately.

The verdict by the tribunal held that INEC should conduct a fresh election within ninety days for electorates who were disenfranchised during the last legislative election in the state.

Tribunal sacks PDP lawmaker in Plateau

Also, the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Jos, Plateau state, set aside the election victory of Peter Gyengdeng as the lawmaker representing Barkin/Riyom Federal Constituency of the state.

The tribunal, in a ruling on Monday, September 11, declared Fom Chollom of the Labour Party as the validly elected representative for the federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng