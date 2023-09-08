The Bayelsa state election petition tribunal has issued a verdict over the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency polls.

According to the tribunal's verdict, the victory of Hon. Fred Agbedi of the Peoples Democratic Party was dismissed, and the election was nullified.

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Bayelsa, Yenagoa - The state election tribunal in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, has nullified the election of the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency and sacked Hon Fred Agbedi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by AIT online, the judicial panel ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Hon Agbedi immediately.

Hon Fred Agbedi says he would not challenge the ruling of the election tribunal. Photo Credit: Hon. Fredrick Yeitiemone Agbedi

Source: Facebook

The verdict by the tribunal held that INEC should conduct a fresh election within ninety days for electorates who were disenfranchised during the last legislative election in the state.

The tribunal was reported to have made this decision due to the violent incidents recorded during the election in the constituency.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, the tribunal did not declare the petitioner, Michael Olomu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the election as he had requested in his petition brought before the judicial panel.

Tribunal validates Hon Agbedi's 9000 vote margin

The tribunal held that the 9000 vote margin accrued by Hon Agbedi against Olomu in the previous election remains valid.

As part of the verdict, INEC has been instructed to conduct a fresh election in Ward Five and five units in Ward Eleven in the Sagbama council area and some units in Ward Eleven and Ward Twelve in Ekeremor LGA amounting to approximately 26,000 total registered voters both in Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Areas for both candidates to contest.

Reacting to the tribunal's verdict, Hon Agbedi revealed that he would not be appealing and he's willing to contest in the supplementary election.

Tribunal sacks APC lawmaker, declares Suswam winner of Benue senatorial district election

In another development, the Benue state election tribunal has declared Gabriel Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 Senatorial election.

At the tribunal, Suswam defeated Emmanuel Udende of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor was returned after a judgement that lasted over three hours in Markudi, the capital.

Source: Legit.ng