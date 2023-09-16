Journalist Fisayo Soyombo has said the hoopla over President Bola Tinubu’s studentship at the Chicago State University was unnecessary

Soyombo said considering he personally confirmed Tinubu's college status, he knew the president "definitely attended" the Chicago State University

Soyombo however accused the United States (US) of "shielding" Tinubu when it comes to releasing some information

Chicago, USA - Popular Nigerian undercover journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, has said his “interactions in Chicago” revealed that President Bola Tinubu “does enjoy some covert shielding from the US”.

This is coming after the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, filed a petition in a United States court seeking to unravel the controversy surrounding the educational qualifications of President Tinubu.

Soyombo says although Tinubu schooled in the USA, the American government is "covertly shielding" the Nigerian leader. Photo credits: 'Fisayo Soyombo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Joe Biden

Source: Facebook

"Tinubu enjoys covert shielding from US": Soyombo

Despite confirming that President Tinubu indeed graduated from the university on a couple of occasions in the past, some Nigerians continued to raise doubts about the validity of the certificate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Soyombo, although said he believes Tinubu indeed graduated from the Chicago State University going by what he discovered in the president's previous school, Richard J. Daley College, the United States is "shielding" him (Tinubu).

He wrote across his verified social media pages on Saturday, September 16:

“The dispute (and hoopla) over Tinubu’s studentship of Chicago State University was always unnecessary. From inference, I always knew he studied there. While I was in the US last year, I made a stopover at the Richard J. Daley College in Chicago, where I physically — and subsequently, electronically — confirmed he was their student. It is easier to manufacture studentship of the college than the university’s itself. It’s impossible to indeed attend the Daley college and falsely claim to have attended Chicago State University. Since personally confirming his college status, I knew he definitely attended the uni.

"However, from all my interactions in Chicago, I can tell you for free that Tinubu does enjoy some covert shielding from the US. There was this reticence to engage, this subtle unwillingness and edginess to release information unless pushed to the wall, that unmistakably betrays a latent concession to protect the man who would clearly become Nigeria’s next president, by hook or crook. Make of that information whatever you will, but the stench is likely unrelated to the VALIDITY of his US educational status. Rather, it is more about the MANNER of attaining that education status and how that knowledge could trigger further information about his other private conducts and non-educational claims."

Chicago State University releases Tinubu’s transcript

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chicago State University finally released a copy of President Tinubu's transcript.

The president's media aide, Dada Olusegun, posted the transcript on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, September 15.

Source: Legit.ng