BREAKING: Chicago State University releases President Tinubu’s transcript

Chicago State University has released a copy of President Bola Tinubu's transcript

The transcript, posted by the president's media aide on September 15, was released amid the case filed by Atiku to obtain Tinubu's academic records

The university had previously stated it couldn't certify Tinubu's diploma under oath but confirmed his attendance and graduation

Chicago State University has finally released a copy of President Bola Tinubu's transcript.

The president's media aide, Dada Olusegun, posted the transcript on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, September 15.

Legit.ng notes that the transcript was released amid a case filed by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, asking a US court to compel the American varsity to release Tinubu's academic records to him.

Tinubu's university transcript: Nigerians react

Odekina Alilu said on Facebook:

"All politicians should allow Mr President to concentrate on the challenges confronting our dear nation Nigeria.

"Let us forget about the Chicago certificate. We are interested in his personal commitments to lift this country out of bondage by the past leaders of this country, let us back him up with prayers for the success of our lovely nation, Nigeria."

AY Deeni reacted:

"Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, thank you for applying for Tinubu's transcript. Now, we need yours and that of Gbajue too."

Idike K Chris asked:

"Whose transcript? The male or female Tinubu?"

Chicago State University speaks on certifying Tinubu's diploma

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chicago State University (CSU) informed the United States (US) District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that it would not be able to certify President Tinubu's diploma under oath.

CSU's lawyer, Michael Hayes, told Judge Jeffrey Gilbert this during a recent court hearing.

However, a CSU spokesperson said the university can confirm the Nigerian president attended the varsity and graduated.

The spokesperson explained that the university cannot authenticate the diploma because it is a ceremonial document that is not part of a student's official academic file.

Tinubu’s old classmate at Chicago varsity surfaces

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that a man, Durojaiye Ogunsanya, said he and President Tinubu were classmates at CSU.

Ogunsanya, in an interview with Television Continental on Monday, September 11, said he and Tinubu both graduated from the university in 1979.

He accused critics of being mischievous, adding that President Tinubu was "a good student" while in the CSU.

