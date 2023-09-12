Akure, Ondo state - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Tuesday, September 12, sacked the media aides attached to his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The sack of the deputy governor’s aides was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Photo credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Ondo govt's house media team rejigged

The affected aides include: Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu, Television Continental reported.

According to Vanguard newspaper, the sack of the aides to the deputy governor was coming ahead of the possible dissolution of the state executive council.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The government's statement partly reads:

”All media aides appointed by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and seconded to the office of the deputy Governor, have been relieved of their appointments.

“They are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor."

Following this development, the Ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.

Exclusive: “Akeredolu still looks fragile”, source

Akeredolu "still looks very fragile and skinny", a top source has informed Legit.

Akeredolu, last week, returned to Nigeria from a three-month medical leave in Germany. He has since been administering the affairs of Ondo state from his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

A source who worked in the governor's office told Legit that Akeredolu's "managers" are "still packaging" him.

“I'll be alive to complete my tenure”: Akeredolu

In a piece of related news, Legit reported that Akeredolu said he will be alive to complete his second term in office in 2024.

Akeredolu stated this after handing over his resumption letter to Olamide Oladiji, speaker of the assembly and provided a copy to Aiyedatiwa at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Source: Legit.ng