The Lagos state government has gotten an urgent call from a concerned citizen relating to the death of Mohbad

The death of the popular rapper is still a mystery Nigerians especially Lagosians are yet to unravel following the last events before his demise

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been urged to do the needful and ensure the late singer gets justice

Ikeja, Lagos state - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state has received an important message from a citizenry in connection to the death of Mohbad, (Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba), who died on Tuesday, September 12.

Sanwo-Olu asked to intervene in Mohbad's death case and ensure he gets justice. Photo credit: Ó.G.B @OGBdeyforyou, OTUNBA @ManLikeIcey

A netizen identified simply as OTUNBA @ManLikeIcey on his X page (formerly known as Twitter), on Thursday, September 14, called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to order the arrest of SamLarry and Naira Marley.

According to Otunba, these guys did not only bully and maltreated Mohbad, on a daily basis, they made life unbearable for not only the late singer but also anyone he associates with because he departed from his record label 'Marlian Records'.

He thereby urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to call on the Nigerian police to invite the duo for questioning.

Otunba tweeted:

"Dear Governor @jidesanwoolu, I implore you to call on the Lagos State Police Force to invite SamLarry and Naira Marley for questioning.

"There’s an evidence of Sam going to meet him during a video shoot with boys and harmful materials.

"Before he died he also told us how his ex label boss Naira Marley tormented his life too."

