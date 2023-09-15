Human Rights Lawyer, Festus Ogun has described as illegal and unconstitutional, the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso as the new CBN governor

The layer disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has no right to appoint a new CBN governor while Godwin Emefiele, the suspended boss has not been removed or resigned

On Friday, Tinubu nominated Cardoso alongside four deputy governors of the apex bank for senate screening and confirmation

Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun has criticised the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Lawyer says it is wrong for Tinubu to nominate a new CBN gov amid Emefiele's travail. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Godwin Emefiele, Olayemi Cardoso

The legal luminary in a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, September 15, described Cardoso's appointment as illegal and unconditional.

The president on Friday approved the nomination of Cardoso and four other deputy governors pending confirmation by the Senate for a term of five years at the first instance.

Reacting, Mr. Ogun said it is illegitimate for Tinubu to appoint Cardoso while Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN governor has not been sacked nor resigned.

"Appointing a new CBN Governor when the earlier “suspended CBN Governor” has not been removed nor resigned is reckless, illegal and unconstitutional."

Nigerians react as lawyer tackles Tinubu over Cardoso's appointment

Nigerians took to the comment section of the lawyer's Twitter page and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@JudithNwaGod tweeted:

"The person doing the appointing is illegitimate and unconstitutional."

@Lordest_Mayor tweeted:

"I was waiting to know if the president has the powers to do this."

@RealIfeanyiJohn tweeted:

"We're still talking about Constitution in Nigeria."

@Kings_CEO tweeted:

"Democracy ended on May 29th."

Tinubu appoints El-Rufai’s commissioner as CBN Deputy Governor

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, a former commissioner in Kaduna State under the administration of ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This development was confirmed via a statement issued by the President's media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, September 15.

Dattijo, who served as the commissioner of budget and planning under El-Rufia, was appointed alongside three other deputies, which include Mrs Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Philip Ikeazor and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

Tinubu nominates Yemi Cardoso as new CBN Governor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who will replace the embattled Godwin Emefiele suspended months ago.

The nomination of Cardoso was made known on Friday, September 15, via a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the President on media and publicity.

Source: Legit.ng