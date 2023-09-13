On Wednesday, September 13, Abubakar Momoh, the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, met with with the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, September 13, the minister also met with Asari Dokubo in the region

Mr. Momoh during his meeting with the duo, discussed matters pertaining to Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, the ministry and the entire Niger Delta Region

Niger Delta minister Momoh, on Wednesday, meets Jonathan and other leaders in the oil-rich region to discuss salient issues. Photo credit: The Nation

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, Momoh said the meeting was aimed at navigating his role as a minister “for the effective running of the ministry, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

According to the statement, Momoh who met with Jonathan in his Abuja residence, shared valuable discussions as well as deliberated on strategies to combat “the issue of stolen crude, enhance infrastructure and generate employment opportunities for the teeming youths of Niger Delta.”

Similarly, the statement noted that the minister also met with Dokubo.

Source: Legit.ng