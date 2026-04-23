Breaking: Nigerian Troops Crush Coordinated Attacks in Three Borno Locations
Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), on 22 April 2026, successfully repelled coordinated terrorist attacks at Kanama, Ngoshe, and Banki across the Theatre.
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The attacks, which occurred at various times during the day, were decisively defeated through the vigilant response of troops and effective fire control, with no adverse reports recorded. The failed assaults further underscore the sustained combat readiness of OPHK troops and their dominance in denying terrorists freedom of action.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944