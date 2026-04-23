Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), on 22 April 2026, successfully repelled coordinated terrorist attacks at Kanama, Ngoshe, and Banki across the Theatre.

The attacks, which occurred at various times during the day, were decisively defeated through the vigilant response of troops and effective fire control, with no adverse reports recorded. The failed assaults further underscore the sustained combat readiness of OPHK troops and their dominance in denying terrorists freedom of action.

Source: Legit.ng