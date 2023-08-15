In what could be described as a shocking development is that all ex-Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting the Presidential Villa

President Bola Tinubu made this move following the public utterances and actions of Asari-Dokubo in the aftermath of his visit to him after he assumed office on Monday, May 29, 2023

Interestingly, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed he has no idea of such a development

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken strong action regarding those who visit him from the Niger Delta region.

Fresh facts have emerged indicating that President Tinubu has barred all ex-Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him in the presidential villa, Abuja.

Tinubu has reportedly barred all Niger Delta ex-agitators from Aso Rock. Photo credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu barred Asari Dokubo others from visiting him at the Villa

Already, Leadership gathered that requests for courtesy visits by notable militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich region to Tinubu in the villa have lately been disapproved by the presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the report, the decision was taken in the aftermath of the visit to Tinubu by the leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujarhedeen Asari-Dokubo, on June 16 this year.

It was gathered that Tinubu, in ordering the action, was disturbed by public utterances and actions of Asari-Dokubo in the aftermath of his visit to him days after he assumed office as Nigeria's 16th president.

Sources speak as Tinubu bars Niger Delta agitators from Villa

Similarly, a source in the presidency further confirmed the development.

“The president has given a directive that he would not like to meet any Niger Delta warlord or ethnic militia after the horrible experience when he granted an audience to Mujarhedeen Asari-Dokubo," the source noted.

Presidency reacts as Tinubu reportedly bars N/Delta agitators from Villa

Meanwhile, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, has said he is not aware of the issue, especially the president’s directive on the matter.

“I have not heard any of such speculation going around within the State House. While we appreciate the desire for intriguing reportage, I think we should avoid speculative assumptions that have no verifiable basis in fact,” Ngelale said.

Coup: Video emerges as Asare Dokubo vows to defeat Niger military junta

Former leader of the Niger Delta Militant group, Asare Dokubo, has boasted that he would defeat the Niger Republic coupists and his cohorts if saddled with the responsibility by the federal government and ECOWAS.

The fearless and pragmatic Dokubo stated this in a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, August 10.

Dokubo stated he had the numbers and resources to engage the Nigerian military in a physical and gun battle if needed.

Dokubo replies those calling for his arrest for wielding AK-47

Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has said he will walk out a free man even if authorities arrest him.

The ex-militant spoke in a Facebook Live on Saturday, July 29, monitored by Legit.ng.

Dokubo, the founder of the defunct Niger Delta People's Volunteer Force (NDPVF), stated that he would not engage in actions with impunity.

Source: Legit.ng