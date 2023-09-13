Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state on Wednesday, swore in 37 commissioners and special advisers

The swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, signalled the inauguration of the governor’s cabinet for his second term in office

The state House of Assembly headed by Mudashiru Obasa had earlier confirmed 38 nominees for the governor’s cabinet

Lagos state - Governor Babajide-Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday, September 13, swears in the Lagos State Executive Council (LASEC), at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, September 13, swore in commissioners and special advisers that will kick-start his second term in office. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Jubril A. Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed the development through a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.

Below are Sanwo-Olu's cabinet members and their portfolios;

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo - Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun - Commissioner for Basic Education Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde - Commissioner, Special Duties Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) - Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende - Commissioner for Youth and Social Development Hon. Ibrahim Layode - Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka - Commissioner for Tourism Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada - Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu - Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure Mr. Tokunbo Wahab - Commissioner for Environment Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai - Commissioner for Housing Mr. Seun Osiyemi - Commissioner for Transportation Prof. Akin Abayomi - Commissioner for Health Mr. Gbenga Omotoso - Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Mosopefolu George - Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Mr. Tunbosun Alake - Commissioner for Science and Technology Ms. Ruth Abisola Olusanya - Commissioner for Agriculture Mrs. Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose - Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment Dr. Olumide Oluyinka - Commissioner for Physical Planning Mr. Yomi Oluyomi - Commissioner for Finance Mr Ajigbotafe Akinyemi - Commissioner, Wealth creation Mr Tolani Sule Akibu - Commissioner for Tertiary Education

The special advisers are;

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu - Special Adviser, Environment Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts - Local Government Affairs Ms. Barakat Bakare - Special Adviser, Housing Mr. Idris Aregbe - Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture Hon. Bola Olumegbon - Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD) Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya - Special Adviser Health Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo - Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue Engr. Abiola Olowu - Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment Dr. Adekunle Olayinka - Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor) Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa - Special Adviser Transportation Dr Mrs Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola - Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit Dr. Jide Babatunde - Special Adviser E-GIS Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen - Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement Mr Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje - Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs Dr. Rotimi Fashola - Special Adviser Agriculture

