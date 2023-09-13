Full List: Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioners, Special Advisers and Their Portfolios
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state on Wednesday, swore in 37 commissioners and special advisers
- The swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, signalled the inauguration of the governor’s cabinet for his second term in office
- The state House of Assembly headed by Mudashiru Obasa had earlier confirmed 38 nominees for the governor’s cabinet
Lagos state - Governor Babajide-Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday, September 13, swears in the Lagos State Executive Council (LASEC), at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja.
Jubril A. Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed the development through a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday.
Below are Sanwo-Olu's cabinet members and their portfolios;
- Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo - Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions
- Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun - Commissioner for Basic Education
- Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde - Commissioner, Special Duties
- Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) - Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
- Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende - Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
- Hon. Ibrahim Layode - Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture
- Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka - Commissioner for Tourism
- Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada - Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
- Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu - Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure
- Mr. Tokunbo Wahab - Commissioner for Environment
- Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai - Commissioner for Housing
- Mr. Seun Osiyemi - Commissioner for Transportation
- Prof. Akin Abayomi - Commissioner for Health
- Mr. Gbenga Omotoso - Commissioner for Information and Strategy
- Mr. Mosopefolu George - Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
- Mr. Tunbosun Alake - Commissioner for Science and Technology
- Ms. Ruth Abisola Olusanya - Commissioner for Agriculture
- Mrs. Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose - Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment
- Dr. Olumide Oluyinka - Commissioner for Physical Planning
- Mr. Yomi Oluyomi - Commissioner for Finance
- Mr Ajigbotafe Akinyemi - Commissioner, Wealth creation
- Mr Tolani Sule Akibu - Commissioner for Tertiary Education
The special advisers are;
- Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu - Special Adviser, Environment
- Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts - Local Government Affairs
- Ms. Barakat Bakare - Special Adviser, Housing
- Mr. Idris Aregbe - Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture
- Hon. Bola Olumegbon - Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)
- Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya - Special Adviser Health
- Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo - Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue
- Engr. Abiola Olowu - Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment
- Dr. Adekunle Olayinka - Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)
- Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa - Special Adviser Transportation
- Dr Mrs Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola - Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
- Dr. Jide Babatunde - Special Adviser E-GIS
- Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen - Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement
- Mr Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje - Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs
- Dr. Rotimi Fashola - Special Adviser Agriculture
