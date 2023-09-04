Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has presented a new list of commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly.

Former health commissioner Professor Akin Abayomi, Gbenga Omotosho, and others made the new list, according to TVC News.

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Presents New List of Commissioner Nominees to Lagos House of Assembly

Legit.ng recalls that the lawmakers rejected 17 of the 39 commissioners-nominees sent by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

