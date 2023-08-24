Controversy erupted in the Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday, August 23, when lawmakers failed to clear 17 Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's commissioner nominees.

Six nominees, who served as commissioners in Sanwo-Olu's first term, were also denied clearance.

In this short piece, Legit.ng examined the list of the 17 commissioner nominees who were denied clearance by the state assembly.

Lagos, Alausa - There was drama on Wednesday, August 23 when the Lagos State Assembly declined to clear 17 out of the 39 commissioner nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his second term in office.

According to TheCable, six nominees, who served in Sanwo-Olu's first term, were among the 17 declined by the state parliament during plenary.

At least six commissioner nominees in the previous administration were also not cleared by the Lagos Assembly. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gbenga Omotoso, Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Assembly

They included Gbenga Omotoso (information and strategy), Akin Abayomi (health), Cecilia Dada (Women's affairs and poverty alleviation), Olalere Odusote (energy resources), Folashade Adefisayo (education), and Sam Egube (economic planning and budget).

Others are Solape Hammond and Aramide Adeyoye.

It was gathered that only 22 nominees were cleared and confirmed by the lawmakers after the conclusion of yesterday's screening.

Governor Sanwo-Olu submitted the list in the last week of July and was greeted with controversies following the dominance of Christian nominees.

It was gathered that the list contained 31 commissioner nominees who were Christians, and the remaining eight were Muslims.

List of uncleared commissioner nominees

1. Olumide Oluyinka

2. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

3. Seun Osiyemi

4. Aramide Adeyoye

5. Mosopefolu George

6. Solape Hammond

7. Olalekan Fatodu

8. Sam Egube

9. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

10. Rotimi Fashola

11. Olalere Odusote

12. Gbenga Omotosho

13. Barakat Bakare

14. Folashade Ambrose

15. Yomi Oluyomi

16. Akin Abayomi

17. Folashade Adefisayo

Ex-Lagos guber candidate reacts to alleged lopsidedness in Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner-nominees

Meanwhile, criticism trailed the list of commissioners nominated by Sanwo-Olu.

Some Muslims had described the composition of Sanwo-Olu’s nominees “as a continuation of the governor’s longstanding bias against Muslims in the state”.

But speaking to Legit.ng in an interview, Tope Abdurrazaq Balogun, a one-time governorship candidate, and a practising Muslim, defended the governor's cabinet.

